Sept 2 (Reuters) - Globalway Inc :

* Says it formed business and capital alliance with COCON Inc., a Tokyo-based company engaged in crowd sourcing business and cyber security business

* Says two parties plan to cooperate on IoT security service business

* Says COCON Inc. issued shares to the co via private placement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nndMnF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)