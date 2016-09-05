FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Aisin Seiki announces settlement for class action in U.S. (Sept 2)
September 2, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Aisin Seiki announces settlement for class action in U.S. (Sept 2)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second bullet to say company to pay $18.6 mln to purchasers, not the automobile dealers and $5.9 mln to automobile dealers, not the purchasers)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Aisin Seiki Co Ltd :

* Says co and co's U.S.-based unit Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC (defendants) reached settlement with automobile dealers and purchasers (plaintiffs) in U.S.

* Co will pay $18.6 million to the purchasers and $5.9 million to the automobile dealers as settlement

Source text in Japanese: bit.ly/2bMOvWE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

