a year ago
BRIEF-China Everbright Bank plans to set up credit card firm, issue Tier-2 capital instruments
September 2, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Everbright Bank plans to set up credit card firm, issue Tier-2 capital instruments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - China Everbright Bank Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to Tier-2 capital instruments worth up to 40 billion yuan ($5.99 billion)

* Says it plans to boost capital of CEB International Investment Corp Ltd by HK$2.0 billion ($257.86 million)

* Says CEB International Investment Corp Ltd plans to set up investment unit with registered capital of up to 1 billion yuan

* Says it plans to invest up to 10 billion yuan to set up credit card firm

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bHPBca; bit.ly/2bJzjNb

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6802 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7560 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
