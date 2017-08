Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Aisidi Co Ltd :

* Says co's technology unit (the unit) plans to sell nine game projects to a Beijing-based network tech firm for 41.4 million yuan

* Says the unit plans to sell its wholly owned information technology subsidiary for 25 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rI2RFr

