September 5, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jinan Diesel Engine to buy financial assets in CNPC for 75.5 bln yuan via cash, asset swap and share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Jinan Diesel Engine Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy certain financial assets in China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) for 75.5 billion yuan ($11.31 billion) via cash, asset swap and share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 19 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, boost capital in Bank of Kunlun, Kunlun Financial Leasing and Kunlun Trust

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c6giFq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6768 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

