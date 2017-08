Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts :

* Says a Ningbo-based equity investment partnership cut 7.9 percent stake in it during March 24 to Sep. 2

* Says the equity investment partnership holds 5 percent stake in it, down from 12.9 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y4xKbp

