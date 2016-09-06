FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Advance Residence Investment -6 MTH results
September 6, 2016 / 10:37 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Advance Residence Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 6 (Reuters) 
Advance Residence Investment Corp 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jul 31, 2016  ended Jan 31, 2016     to Jan 31, 2017     to Jul 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   15.44               15.08               15.40               15.71
                       (+2.4 pct )         (+0.6 pct )         (-0.3 pct )         (+2.0 pct )
  Net                         6.21                5.95                6.21                6.39
                       (+4.3 pct )         (+0.1 pct )         (+0.1 pct )         (+2.8 pct )
  Div                    4,774 yen           4,578 yen           4,859 yen           4,979 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3269.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
