Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly Co Ltd

* Says it gets approval from Shanghai municipal commission of commerce to acquire 7.38 percent stake in China NT Pharma for HK$288.66 million ($37.22 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c2unjH

