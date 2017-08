Sept 6 (Reuters) - Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd

* Says it sold 42,607 vehicles in August, down 1.9 percent y/y

* Says shares to halt trading from September 7 pending announcement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bUvTY0; bit.ly/2bTFHVc

