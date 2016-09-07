FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Money Square Holdings announces ToB offered by INFINITY Inc
September 7, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Money Square Holdings announces ToB offered by INFINITY Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Money Square Holdings Inc :

* INFINITY Inc offered a takeover bid for 7,828,800 shares (or no less than 4,176,100 shares) of Money Square Holdings Inc

* Offered purchase price at 1,250 yen per share

* Takeover bid total amount at 9.79 billion yen for 7,828,800 shares

* Offering period from Sept. 8 to Oct. 24

* Settlement starts from Oct. 31

* Says the co will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange under the condition of successful conclusion of the ToB

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WU4Izb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

