BRIEF-Money Square Holdings announces ToB offered by INFINITY Inc

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Money Square Holdings Inc :

* INFINITY Inc offered a takeover bid for 7,828,800 shares (or no less than 4,176,100 shares) of Money Square Holdings Inc

* Offered purchase price at 1,250 yen per share

* Takeover bid total amount at 9.79 billion yen for 7,828,800 shares

* Offering period from Sept. 8 to Oct. 24

* Settlement starts from Oct. 31

* Says the co will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange under the condition of successful conclusion of the ToB

