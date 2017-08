HONG KONG, Sept 7 (IFR) - The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is marketing SEC-registered US dollar benchmark bonds at around Treasuries plus 275bp.

The seven-year senior holdco notes are expected to be rated Ba1/BBB-/BBB+. Moody's and S&P have positive outlooks, and Fitch has a stable outlook on RBS Group.

RBS, BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are lead managers.