BRIEF-Kyosei Rentemu says result of ToB offered by Aktio Holdings

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kyosei Rentemu Co Ltd :

* Says Aktio Holdings Corporation to buy 5,408,525 shares of the co via a takeover bid offering that disclosed on July 26

* Says settlement starts on Sep. 13

* Says Aktio Holdings Corp will indirectly hold 94.33 percent voting rights in the co, up from 20.43 percent

* Says a Japan-based co that an insurance agency will hold no voting rights in the co, down from 11.62 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/K4wPlD

