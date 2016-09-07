FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Kyosei Rentemu says result of ToB offered by Aktio Holdings
September 7, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kyosei Rentemu says result of ToB offered by Aktio Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kyosei Rentemu Co Ltd :

* Says Aktio Holdings Corporation to buy 5,408,525 shares of the co via a takeover bid offering that disclosed on July 26

* Says settlement starts on Sep. 13

* Says Aktio Holdings Corp will indirectly hold 94.33 percent voting rights in the co, up from 20.43 percent

* Says a Japan-based co that an insurance agency will hold no voting rights in the co, down from 11.62 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/K4wPlD

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
