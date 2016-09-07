BRIEF-Showa Holdings unit Group Lease Holdings PTE.LTD signs MoU to buy 71.9 pct stake in BG MICRO FINANCE MYANMAR

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Showa Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Group Lease Holdings PTE.LTD. signed MoU with BG Investment Private Limited, BG International Private Limited and BG Capital Private Limited

* Says the unit plans to buy 71.9 percent stake in BG MICRO FINANCE MYANMAR

* Says Group Lease Holdings PTE.LTD. is subsidiary of Group Lease PCL and Group Lease PCL is a subsidiary of the co's subsidiary Wedge Holdings Co Ltd

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uhmZAB

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)