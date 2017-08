Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank governor Agus Martowardojo told a parliamentary hearing that he expects:

* GDP growth of 5.04 percent for 2016, 5.2 percent for 2017

* Loan growth of below 10 percent for 2016 and 12.7 percent growth for 2017

* Annual inflation rate of 4.6 percent for end-2017

* Current account deficit of 2.2 percent of GDP for 2016 and 2.7 percent of GDP for 2017 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)