a year ago
BRIEF-Tul to issue new shares for bank loan repayment
September 8, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tul to issue new shares for bank loan repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Tul :

* Says it will issue 6 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$12 per share

* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds will be used for bank loan repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P7T8g4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

