Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wintime Energy

* Says unit plans to set up power distribution firm with registered capital at 260 million yuan ($39.04 million)

* Says unit plans to sell 61.4 million shares in Hua Xia Bank before end of 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cvFClL

