Sept 8 (Reuters) - Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to invest $15 million in Israel's Healthwatch Ltd for 23.15 percent stake

* Says unit, Healthwatch and investment fund plan to set up joint venture in China

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cldoOO ; bit.ly/2cFqMMT

