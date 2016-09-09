FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sony plans 4 series unsecured corporation bonds worth totaling 200 bln yen
September 9, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sony plans 4 series unsecured corporation bonds worth totaling 200 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Sony Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 30th series 3-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 70 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.05 percent and maturity date on Sept. 20, 2019

* Says it plans to issue 31th series 5-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 90 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.23 percent and maturity date on Sept. 17, 2021

* Says it plans to issue 32th series 7-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 15 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.28 percent and maturity date on Sept. 20, 2023

* Says it plans to issue 33th series 10-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 25 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.42 percent and maturity date on Sept. 18, 2026

* Proceeds to be used for repayment of debt

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SKSa4E

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

