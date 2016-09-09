FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SoftBank Group updates on public offering of Hybrid Bonds (with a Subordination Provision) issue
September 9, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SoftBank Group updates on public offering of Hybrid Bonds (with a Subordination Provision) issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp :

* Says it sets coupon rate for the first series 25-yr unsecured subordinated bonds with interest deferrable clause and early redeemable option (with a subordination provision)(unsecured subordinated bond for short) as 3.0 percent

* Sets coupon rate for the second series 27-yr unsecured subordinated bond as 3.5 percent

* Sets coupon rate for the second series 25-yr unsecured subordinated bond as 3.0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Jb1Mp0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

