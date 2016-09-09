FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan Holdings plans 7th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 7th series 15-yr corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen, with maturity date Sept. 12, 2031 and coupon rate of 0.800 percent per annum

* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, with subscription date on Sept. 9 and payment date on Sept. 15

* Says Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. included three securities firms will serve as underwriters

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JjytmO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

