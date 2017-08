Sept 9 (Reuters) - Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd

* Says Chinese government punishes its unit Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co for violating green car subsidy regulations

* Says it expects company's 2016 net profit to be reduced by 315.4 million yuan amid cancellation of related subsidies and penalties

