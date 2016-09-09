BRIEF-PDC Energy announces pricing and upsizing of public offerings
* PDC Energy announces pricing and upsizing of public offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
Sept 9 Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to invest in Israel's Mapi Pharma Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2chZTxt
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 8 An Atlas 5 rocket blasted off from Florida on Thursday carrying a robot space probe on NASA's first quest to collect samples from an asteroid and return them to Earth in hopes of learning more about the origins of life.
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Airline passengers should not turn on or charge their Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Galaxy Note 7 smartphones during flights or stow them in checked baggage due to concerns over the phone's fire-prone batteries, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said.