BRIEF-Total says exercises preemption rights on Barnett Shale assets
* Total says exercises preemption rights to acquire Chesapeake's 75% interests in the jointly held Barnett Shale assets in Texas, United States
Sept 9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) says:
* Says August sales T$94.31 billion
* Says August sales +40.7 percent year on year
* Says January-August sales +3.6 percent on year to T$596.0 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)
