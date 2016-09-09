FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Roo Hsing to issue new shares for equity acquisition
September 9, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Roo Hsing to issue new shares for equity acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Roo Hsing :

* Says it will issue 700 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share

* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 3,450.1 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Says the proceeds will be used to acquire JD United (BVI) Limited and Tooku Holdings Limited

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5yGLsR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

