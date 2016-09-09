FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong watchdog, exchange extend deadline for listing rules consultation
September 9, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong watchdog, exchange extend deadline for listing rules consultation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities regulator and its stock exchange said on Friday they would extend by two months, to November 18, a deadline to submit responses to a consultation on reforming the city's listing rules.

"An extension will give all interested parties further time to file their submissions," the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) said in a statement.

They cited a wide range of views expressed since publication of the consultation paper and the fact that the consultation period coincided with the summer season among the reasons for the deadline extension.

In June, the two bodies had proposed changes to Hong Kong's stock market listing regime that could curb the regulatory powers of the exchange and hand more authority to the watchdog. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
