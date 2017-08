Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp

* Says controlling shareholder or owner plan to increase shareholding in the company for at least 450 million yuan ($67.37 million) in next 12 months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bYFhLP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)