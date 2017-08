Sept 9 (Reuters) - Anhui Xinke New Materials Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan ($14.97 million) to set up project company for acquiring media production assets

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bXg8ME; bit.ly/2ciKb58

