BRIEF-Cathay Financial Holding to issue class A preferred shares for operating funds enrichment

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Cathay Financial Holding :

* Says it will issue up to 1 billion class A preferred shares with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$55 to T$65 per share

* Says it will raise T$35 to T$50 billion in total

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the dividend rate is up to 8 percent

* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zyITQl

