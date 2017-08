Sept 9 (Reuters) - Yifeng Pharmacy Chain Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 300 million yuan ($44.91 million) in medical base project

* Says it plans to invest 370 million yuan to build logistic and e-commerce operation centre

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cqpi8S; bit.ly/2cfLoqM

