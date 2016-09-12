FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LG Chem to merge with LG Life Sciences Ltd
September 12, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LG Chem to merge with LG Life Sciences Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - LG Chem Ltd :

* Says it will merge with LG Life Sciences Ltd

* Says merger rate of 1 : 0.2606772 for common shares and 1 : 0.2534945 for preferred shares between the company and LG Life Sciences

* Says 4.3 million new common shares and 59,879 preferred shares will be issued for the merger

* Says expected merger effective date of Jan. 1, 2017 and registered date of Jan. 17, 2017

* Says after the merger the company will survive and LG Life Sciences will be dissolved

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ECxKvb; goo.gl/Ay8R3Z

Further company Coverage: [051910.KS 068870.KS] (Beijing Headline News)

