a year ago
BRIEF-Mugen Estate to issue unsecured bonds worth totally 900 mln yen
September 12, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mugen Estate to issue unsecured bonds worth totally 900 mln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mugen Estate Co Ltd :

* Says it to issue a 300 million yen worth 14th unsecured bond on Sep. 26, with a term of three years and annual interest rate of 0.24 percent

* Says it to issue a 500 million yen worth 15th unsecured bond on Sep. 28, with a term of five years and annual interest rate of 0.14 percent

* Says it to issue a 100 million yen worth 16th unsecured bond on Sep. 28, with a term of five years and annual interest rate of 0.1 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Bw6Kc8

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
