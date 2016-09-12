BRIEF-Mugen Estate to issue unsecured bonds worth totally 900 mln yen

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mugen Estate Co Ltd :

* Says it to issue a 300 million yen worth 14th unsecured bond on Sep. 26, with a term of three years and annual interest rate of 0.24 percent

* Says it to issue a 500 million yen worth 15th unsecured bond on Sep. 28, with a term of five years and annual interest rate of 0.14 percent

* Says it to issue a 100 million yen worth 16th unsecured bond on Sep. 28, with a term of five years and annual interest rate of 0.1 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Bw6Kc8

