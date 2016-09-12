TABLE-Japan Logistics Fund -6 MTH results

Sep 12 (Reuters) Japan Logistics Fund Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jul 31, 2016 ended Jan 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 to Jul 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.58 7.55 7.68 7.72 (+0.4 pct ) (+6.8 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) Net 3.56 3.55 3.56 3.61 (+0.4 pct ) (+10.6 pct ) (-0.2 pct ) (+1.5 pct ) Div 4,048 yen 4,033 yen 4,040 yen 4,100 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8967.T