a year ago
TABLE-Japan Logistics Fund -6 MTH results
September 12, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Japan Logistics Fund -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 12 (Reuters) 
Japan Logistics Fund Inc 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jul 31, 2016  ended Jan 31, 2016     to Jan 31, 2017     to Jul 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    7.58                7.55                7.68                7.72
                       (+0.4 pct )         (+6.8 pct )         (+1.2 pct )         (+0.6 pct )
  Net                         3.56                3.55                3.56                3.61
                       (+0.4 pct )        (+10.6 pct )         (-0.2 pct )         (+1.5 pct )
  Div                    4,048 yen           4,033 yen           4,040 yen           4,100 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
