BRIEF-Sharp says business alliance with ScienBiziP Consulting

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp :

* says a business alliance with ScienBiziP Consulting Inc.

* Says it to set up unit ScienBiziP Japan on Oct. 3

* Says unit to be engaged in investigation, application, maintenance and management of intellectual property, services related to intellectual property, as well as sale of software and system for business process management, etc

* Says the co to hold 51 percent and ScienBiziP Consulting to hold 20 percent stake in the unit respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3VjU0N

