FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Dai Nippon Printing and MaruzenJunkudo Bookstores to sell shares of Bunkyodo Group Holdings to NIPPON SHUPPAN HANBAI
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 12, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dai Nippon Printing and MaruzenJunkudo Bookstores to sell shares of Bunkyodo Group Holdings to NIPPON SHUPPAN HANBAI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bunkyodo Group Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd and MaruzenJunkudo Bookstores Co Ltd to sell totally 3,930,000 shares of the company to NIPPON SHUPPAN HANBAI INC for 1.66 billion yen in total on Oct. 31

* Says Dai Nippon Printing's voting rights in the co to decrease to 23.73 percent from 35.78 percent

* Says MaruzenJunkudo Bookstores' voting rights in the co to decrease to 0 percent from 16.08 percent

* Says NIPPON SHUPPAN HANBAI's voting rights in the co to increase to 28.12 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dHcViO

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.