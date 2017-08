Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hainan Haide Industry Co Ltd :

* Says its Tibet-based asset management unit signed cooperation agreement with a Shanghai-based asset management company for bad assets management project in the field of real estate

* Says two entities to jointly set up private equity fund and says fund size expected at 200 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KHnaxV

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)