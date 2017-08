Sept 12 (Reuters) - TCL Corp

* Says unit plans to boost capital in JV for generation 11 TFT-LCD & AMOLED project by 21 billion yuan ($3.14 billion) in which Samsung Display will invest 2.1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cxKSs0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6797 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)