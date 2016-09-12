BRIEF-RiTdisplay to issue new shares for equipment purchase, loan repayment and operating funds enrichment

Sept 12 (Reuters) - RiTdisplay :

* Says it will issue 3.7 to 4.7 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$135 to T$155 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds will be used for equipment purchase, loan repayment and operating funds enrichment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WVRtgk

