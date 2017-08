Sept 13 (Reuters) - Dio Corp :

* Says the company will invest 547.6 million won to set up joint venture in Japan, with a Japan-based dental service company

* Says the joint venture namely DIO Digital Corporation

* Says the joint venture will be mainly engaged in implant and digital solution business, with a registration capital of 1.07 billion won

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qNhkHq

Further company Coverage: