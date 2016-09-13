FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Tokyu Reit -6 MTH results
September 13, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Tokyu Reit -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 13 (Reuters) 
Tokyu Reit, Inc. 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jul 31, 2016  ended Jan 31, 2016     to Jan 31, 2017     to Jul 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    9.50                7.29                7.49                6.82
                      (+30.3 pct )         (+2.2 pct )        (-21.2 pct )         (-8.9 pct )
  Net                         2.93                2.57                2.85                2.23
                      (+13.8 pct )         (+7.3 pct )         (-2.7 pct )        (-21.7 pct )
  Div                    2,695 yen           2,631 yen           2,630 yen           2,630 yen

