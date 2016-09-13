TABLE-Tokyu Reit -6 MTH results

Sep 13 (Reuters) Tokyu Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jul 31, 2016 ended Jan 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 to Jul 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.50 7.29 7.49 6.82 (+30.3 pct ) (+2.2 pct ) (-21.2 pct ) (-8.9 pct ) Net 2.93 2.57 2.85 2.23 (+13.8 pct ) (+7.3 pct ) (-2.7 pct ) (-21.7 pct ) Div 2,695 yen 2,631 yen 2,630 yen 2,630 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8957.T