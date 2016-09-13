BRIEF-Japan Asset Marketing plans 2.5 bln yen term loan and 2.5 bln yen corporation bonds

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japan Asset Marketing Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to take out a term loan of 2.5 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation on Sept. 21, with interest rate of 0.36 percent and maturity date on Sept. 18, 2026

* Says it plans to issue 6th unsecured corporation bonds worth 2.5 billion yen on Sept. 21, with coupon rate of 0.180 percent and maturity date on Sept. 18, 2026

* Proceeds to be used as asset acquisition fund

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/97hsP8

