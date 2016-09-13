FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Japan Asset Marketing plans 2.5 bln yen term loan and 2.5 bln yen corporation bonds
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Japan Asset Marketing plans 2.5 bln yen term loan and 2.5 bln yen corporation bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japan Asset Marketing Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to take out a term loan of 2.5 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation on Sept. 21, with interest rate of 0.36 percent and maturity date on Sept. 18, 2026

* Says it plans to issue 6th unsecured corporation bonds worth 2.5 billion yen on Sept. 21, with coupon rate of 0.180 percent and maturity date on Sept. 18, 2026

* Proceeds to be used as asset acquisition fund

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/97hsP8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.