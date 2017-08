Sept 13 (Reuters) - Anges MG Inc :

* Says 8,700 of 28th warrants were exercised into 870,000 shares of its common shares from Sep. 7 to Sep. 13, comprised of 170,000 shares at exercise price 233 yen, 270,000 shares at 230 yen, 100,000 shares at 234 yen, 180,000 shares at 229 yen and 150,000 at 219 yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/LMj1ur

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)