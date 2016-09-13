FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digiwin Software unit to use 4.9 mln yuan to set up intelligent manufacturing system integration JV
September 13, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Digiwin Software unit to use 4.9 mln yuan to set up intelligent manufacturing system integration JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Digiwin Software :

* Says its Shanghai-based network technology wholly owned subsidiary will use 4.9 million yuan to set up a JV in Zhongshan with a Zhongshan-based office supplies company

* Says the JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in services and consulting of intelligent manufacturing system integration

* Says the subsidiary will hold 49 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s5eNOO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

