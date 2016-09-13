FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Traders Holdings unit to sell stake in food freshness maintaining unit in exchange for stake in MARS Company
September 13, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Traders Holdings unit to sell stake in food freshness maintaining unit in exchange for stake in MARS Company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Traders Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its unit plans to sell entire stake in Gunma-based unit, which is engaged in food freshness maintaining business, for 5 million yen to the MARS Company's pepresentative director on Sep. 13

* Says the pepresentative director will sell 5 million yen worth stake in MARS Company(no more than 20 percent) to the co's unit

* Says the Gunma-based unit is a JV set up by the co's unit and MARS Company in February, 2015

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pZGXmm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

