a year ago
BRIEF-LAC to buy 16.7 pct voting rights in BroadBand Tower's unit GITV for 30 mln yen
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 13, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LAC to buy 16.7 pct voting rights in BroadBand Tower's unit GITV for 30 mln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - LAC Co Ltd and BroadBand Tower Inc :

* Says LAC to buy 600 shares (16.7 percent voting rights) of GITV that is a subsidiary of BroadBand Tower Inc, via private placement on Sep. 30 for 30 million yen in total

* Says GITV is engaged in promote commercialization of IoT advanced technology held by venture companies

* Says BroadBand Tower's voting rights in GITV to decrease to 77.8 percent from 93.3 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/A6GBSd; goo.gl/5jm35Q

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
