Sept 13 (Reuters) - China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone

* Says August contract sales at 4.6 billion yuan ($688.66 million), Jan-Aug contract sales at 40.9 billion yuan

* Says its unit plans to invest 500 million yuan to set up investment firm with partner

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ckwNec; here

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6796 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)