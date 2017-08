Sept 14 (Reuters) - Fuyo General Lease Co Ltd :

* Says it will offer a 10 billion yen worth 12th unsecured bond via public offering

* Says bonds with annual interest rate of 0.12 percent with payment date of Sep. 21

* Says bonds will maturity on Sep. 18, 2020

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4K2S0o

