Sept 14 (Reuters) - Xinhua Holdings Ltd :

* Says its unit Xinhua Financial Network to sell entire holding 50 percent stake in Hong Kong-based unit Fortune China Public Relations to Zhou Zhou Zhen on Sep. 30

* Says transaction price of 15 million yen

* Says it plans abolition of financial information distribution business segment (financial information distribution business) due to the transaction

