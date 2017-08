Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan Asset Marketing Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer a 4 billion yen worth 7th unsecured bond via private placement

* Says the bonds with payment date on Sep. 26, 2016 and maturity date on Sep. 25, 2026

* Says proceeds to be used for property acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1tkmiR

