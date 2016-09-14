FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment -6 MTH results
September 14, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 14 (Reuters) 
Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jul 31, 2016  ended Jan 31, 2016     to Jan 31, 2017     to Jul 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                 771 mln             745 mln             784 mln             784 mln
                       (+3.5 pct )        (+36.5 pct )         (+1.6 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Net                      281 mln             328 mln             284 mln             278 mln
                      (-14.3 pct )       (+347.2 pct )         (+0.8 pct )         (-2.1 pct )
  Div                    2,340 yen           2,730 yen           2,360 yen           2,310 yen

