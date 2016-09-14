TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment -6 MTH results

Sep 14 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jul 31, 2016 ended Jan 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 to Jul 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 771 mln 745 mln 784 mln 784 mln (+3.5 pct ) (+36.5 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 281 mln 328 mln 284 mln 278 mln (-14.3 pct ) (+347.2 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) (-2.1 pct ) Div 2,340 yen 2,730 yen 2,360 yen 2,310 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3455.T