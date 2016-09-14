TABLE-Samty Residential Investment -6 MTH results

Sep 14 (Reuters) Samty Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jul 31, 2016 ended Jan 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 to Jul 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.11 1.46 1.79 1.79 (-23.9 pct ) (+61.2 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Net 330 mln 168 mln 581 mln 588 mln (+95.8 pct ) (+75.9 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) Div 2,026 yen 1,034 yen 2,056 yen 2,081 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3459.T